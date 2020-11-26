Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.