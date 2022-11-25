 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

