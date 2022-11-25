Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
