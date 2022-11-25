Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.