Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.