 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Five views of Hurricane Zeta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News