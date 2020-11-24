Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!