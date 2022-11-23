 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

