Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.