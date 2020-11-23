 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 9:49PM EST SUN until 7AM EST MON. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

