Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
