Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.