Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.