Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.