Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

