 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Five views of Hurricane Zeta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News