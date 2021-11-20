Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.