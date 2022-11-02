Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
