Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

