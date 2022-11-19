 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

