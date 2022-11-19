Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
