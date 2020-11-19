Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.