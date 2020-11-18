Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.