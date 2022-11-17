 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

