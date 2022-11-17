Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We wil…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Orangeburg …