Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.