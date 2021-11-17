Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orange…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ora…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunders…