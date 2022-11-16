 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

