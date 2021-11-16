Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ora…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orange…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will…