Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

