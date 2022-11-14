Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
