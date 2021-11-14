 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News