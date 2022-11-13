Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.