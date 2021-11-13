The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orange…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.