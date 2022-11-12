 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

