Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West.