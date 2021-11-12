 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News