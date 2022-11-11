Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 12:45 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.