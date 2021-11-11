 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News