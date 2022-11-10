Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until THU 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
