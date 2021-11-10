Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.