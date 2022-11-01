Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
