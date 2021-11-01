 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

