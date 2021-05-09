 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

