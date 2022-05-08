 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

