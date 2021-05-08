Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
