Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.