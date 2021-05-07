 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News