The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
