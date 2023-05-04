Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should b…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…