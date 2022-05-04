Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
