Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.