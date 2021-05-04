 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News