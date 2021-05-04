Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.