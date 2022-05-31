The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The UV index to…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There i…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The ar…