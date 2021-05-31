Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeb…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monda…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…