The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditio…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…