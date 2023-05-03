It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
