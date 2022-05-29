Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.